First case of monkeypox detected in Ukraine

According to the department, the patient assured that he had not been in contact with patients with monkeypox and had not traveled abroad.

“However, the appearance of symptoms of the disease and the preliminary results of the collection of epidemiological anamnesis indicate that the patient was infected in one of the major cities of the country,” the ministry said.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that is also transmitted between humans. It is usually a mild condition and most people recover within a few weeks, but complications can occur for some. Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. A rash may develop, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. Most infections with this disease are detected in Europe, mainly among men who have had sex with members of the same sex.