UN warns of devastating consequences of climate change | News

The United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirmed on Tuesday that if ambitious and effective measures are not applied, the consequences of climate change, in addition to becoming more visible, would be devastating.

They estimate that 700 million Africans will move by water

The “physical and socioeconomic” consequences of climate change “will be increasingly devastating,” underscored a joint UN report, specifying that greenhouse gas concentrations continue to rise and reach new highs.

After a temporary decline due to lockdowns, fossil fuel emission rates now exceed pre-pandemic levels, the multilateral organization confirmed.

Among the consequences of climate change, Secretary General António Guterres pointed out “floods, droughts, heat waves, extreme storms and forest fires are going from bad to worse, breaking records with alarming frequency. Heat waves in Europe. Serious floods in Pakistan”.

Similarly, Guterres mentioned the prolonged and intense droughts in China, the Horn of Africa and the United States as effects. “The new magnitude of these disasters has nothing natural. They are the price to pay for humanity’s addiction to fossil fuels,” he pointed out.

For his part, UN Under-Secretary-General for Climate Action Selwin Hart stressed that today’s United for Science report is another wake-up call. We have a significant climate action gap. “The poorest are being the most affected. No country is immune. How many more reports need to be published before we unite behind the science and turn promises into real action?” he stressed.

Cities cause up to 70 percent of the emissions caused by humans. In another sense, “a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions from changes in land use are related to food trade between countries, of which more than three quarters are due to land clearing for agriculture, particularly grazing.

Similarly, the entity specified that around 90 percent of the heat accumulated in the Earth system is stored in the ocean and the data show that the oceanic heat corresponding to the period 2018-2022 was higher than that of any other five-year

“There is a 93 percent chance that at least one of the next five years will be warmer than the warmest year on record, namely 2016, and that the mean temperature for the period 2022 to 2026 will be higher to that of the last five years”, communicated the note issued by the World Meteorological Organization.

