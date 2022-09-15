World

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in the West Bank | News

Two Palestinians were killed Wednesday in the northern West Bank by Israeli army fire, bringing the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli military forces to 97 in 2022.

They denounce the arrest of 19 Palestinians after Israeli raids

The Palestinian Ministry of Health indicated that the deceased responded to the names of Ahmad Ayman Abed and Abdul Rahman Hani Abed.

According to the Palestinian media outlet Wafa, the young Palestinians were attacked by Israeli soldiers as they approached the Jalamah crossing point, north of the city of Jenin.

Two Palestinians identified as Ahmad Ayman Abed, 23, and Abdul Rahman Hani Abed, 22, from the town of Kufr Dan, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, were killed early this morning by Israeli army gunfire at Jalama checkpoint, north of Jenin. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/EvpWvIIjdF

— Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews)
September 14, 2022

This new episode of violence occurs amid a spike in tension in the West Bank, since in recent weeks the raids and operations of the Israeli Army in the area have increased.

Since March, the Israeli army has intensified its operations in the northern West Bank, especially in the Nablus and Jenin regions.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

