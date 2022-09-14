Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of resuming border attacks | News

Armenia on Wednesday accused Azerbaijan of having resumed attacks on Armenian border territories despite the ceasefire in force in the region.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani military forces attacked the border towns of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha with artillery, mortars and large-caliber firearms.

The spokesman for the Armenian military entity denounced that despite international rejection, the political and military leadership of Azerbaijan continues its acts of aggression, targeting military and civil infrastructure.

For their part, from Azerbaijan, they accused the Armenian forces of firing at their positions in the Kelbajar and Lachín regions, thus violating the ceasefire declared the day before.

The accusations of new clashes in the border region come a day after Russia announced a ceasefire in the region, in an attempt to prevent an escalation of the conflict between the two former Soviet republics.

The situation in the region, which has left almost a hundred victims on both sides, will be addressed this Wednesday by the UN Security Council, at the request of France.

The new clashes between the two countries have put the international community on alert, asking the leaders of the two nations to stop hostilities and advance the peace process.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



