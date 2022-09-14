World

The United Nations calls for global unity | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read

The new president of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN), Csaba Korosi, affirmed on Tuesday that world leaders must set aside their differences to seek solutions to the most urgent problems on the planet.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN warns of devastating consequences of climate change

During his opening speech at the 77th session of the General Assembly, the Hungarian diplomat stated that his leadership philosophy for the body is to seek “solutions based on solidarity, sustainability and science.”

“Responding to humanity’s most pressing challenges requires that we work together and reinvigorate inclusive and effective multilateralism, and focus on what unites us,” the senior official said.

He also criticized that we live in “a world of growing geopolitical divisions and prolonged uncertainty.”

“The water crisis is about to become our next biggest threat. Recent weeks have seen record temperatures, fires and devastating floods. It seems that Mother Nature is fighting back,” she warned.

For his part, Secretary General Antonio Guterres reminded those present that Korosi assumes the mandate of the assembly with the same challenges as in the previous period: “conflicts, climate change, a broken global financial system, poverty, inequality and hunger.

“Debate. Deliberation. Diplomacy. These timeless tools represent the best path to a better and more peaceful world,” Guterres said.

Both, in various ways, called to defend and protect the values ​​and principles of the UN Charter and to implement a preventive approach to anticipate conflicts and crises before they occur.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Thousands of people gather in London to say goodbye to Elizabeth II | News

1 hour ago

More than 700,000 evacuated before the arrival of typhoon Muifa in China | News

3 hours ago

EC wants to ban goods made with forced labor

3 hours ago

Kyiv wants to cover the budget deficit in 2023 with foreign aid

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.