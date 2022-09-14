The United Nations calls for global unity | News

The new president of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN), Csaba Korosi, affirmed on Tuesday that world leaders must set aside their differences to seek solutions to the most urgent problems on the planet.

During his opening speech at the 77th session of the General Assembly, the Hungarian diplomat stated that his leadership philosophy for the body is to seek “solutions based on solidarity, sustainability and science.”

“Responding to humanity’s most pressing challenges requires that we work together and reinvigorate inclusive and effective multilateralism, and focus on what unites us,” the senior official said.

He also criticized that we live in “a world of growing geopolitical divisions and prolonged uncertainty.”

“The water crisis is about to become our next biggest threat. Recent weeks have seen record temperatures, fires and devastating floods. It seems that Mother Nature is fighting back,” she warned.

For his part, Secretary General Antonio Guterres reminded those present that Korosi assumes the mandate of the assembly with the same challenges as in the previous period: “conflicts, climate change, a broken global financial system, poverty, inequality and hunger.

“Debate. Deliberation. Diplomacy. These timeless tools represent the best path to a better and more peaceful world,” Guterres said.

Both, in various ways, called to defend and protect the values ​​and principles of the UN Charter and to implement a preventive approach to anticipate conflicts and crises before they occur.

