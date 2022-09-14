Thousands of people gather in London to say goodbye to Elizabeth II | News

Thousands of people have begun to gather this Wednesday in the streets of central London (capital) to say goodbye to the monarch Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96, after seven decades of reign.

Before her arrival in the British capital, the remains of Elizabeth II remained for two days in the Saint Giles chapel in Edinburgh, where it is estimated that about 33,000 people attended to offer posthumous tribute.

In London, the queen’s coffin will remain in the funeral chapel installed in the Palace of Westminster from 5:00 p.m. (local time) this day until next Monday, September 19, when it is moved to Westminster Abbey, where the funeral will take place. of State, which will feature at least 1,500 guests, including presidents and heads of state or government.

According to a statement from the Royal House, King Charles III and his sons, Princes William and Harry, will escort the military armon on foot that will move the sarcophagus to the funeral chapel.

According to the Minister of Culture of the United Kingdom, Michelle Donelan, many of those attending to pay tribute to the coffin where the mortal remains of the queen rest will have to queue for about 30 hours.

The representative of the British Government pointed out that extremely long queues are expected, so she warned people to be prepared to stand for hours and under inclement weather.

In this sense, the United Kingdom authorities have announced that the Palace of Westminster will be open day and night, and they estimate that almost a million people will come to London to line up for kilometers to pay their respects during the days when the burning chapel.

Next Monday the United Kingdom will officially say goodbye to its queen after 11 days of intense mourning. Her coffin will rest in a royal vault under St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, located on the outskirts of London.





