More than 700,000 evacuated before the arrival of typhoon Muifa in China | News

More than 700,000 evacuated before the arrival of typhoon Muifa in China

Around 720,000 people were evacuated this Wednesday in Zhejiang province, located in eastern China, before the arrival of typhoon Muifa, which has paralyzed air, sea and land transport in this region.

Chinese gov’t issues orange alert for typhoon Muifa

The Hong Kong Observatory stated that the meteorological event has maximum sustained winds of 145 kilometers per hour while it is estimated that for this Thursday they will range between 166 and 186 kilometers per hour.

For its part, the National Ocean Forecast Station issued a red alert for waves because waves are forecast to reach between six and 10 meters at the end of this day.

“梅花”奔袭江浙沪：多地狂风大浪

9月 14日 ， 台风 “梅花” 继续 向 一带 逼近 ， 登陆 在 即 中央 气象台 发布 的 “梅花” 鸟瞰 显示 显示 ， 台风 云层 卷起 卷起 气旋 ， 多 地 地 狂风 掀起 掀起 大 浪 浪 浪 浪 浪。。。。。。 浪 浪 浪 浪 pic.twitter.com/6WKOjcVM9M

— 你的上好佳（fo��back） (@sdbxbjh)

September 14, 2022

The authorities have called for extreme precautions in the ports of the cities of Zhoushan and Ningbo, meanwhile, maritime activity in the eastern city of Shanghai was suspended.

Similarly, almost 600 flights were canceled this Wednesday at Shanghai airports, while in Ningbo all flights scheduled for this day were suspended.

In turn, the Yangtze River Delta Railway announced on Tuesday the suspension of the services of a large part of the passenger trains on the Shanghai-Kunming, Xiaoyong, Beijing-Shanghai lines.

On the other hand, the head of the Central Meteorological Observatory, Dong Lin, pointed out that the rainfall associated with Muifa can be beneficial to alleviate the drought in the affected provinces, as well as to fill reservoirs and use the water for agriculture.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



