World

EC wants to ban goods made with forced labor

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read

BRUSSELS, September 14 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission (EC) has proposed a bill to ban goods created using forced labor in the European Union, the EC said in a statement.
“Today, the Commission proposed to ban goods made using forced labor on the EU market,” it says.
The bill applies to all goods, including those produced in the European Union for both domestic consumption and export, as well as imported goods.
The EC in a release notes that about 27.6 million people are engaged in forced labor “in many sectors and on all continents.”
The draft regulation of the EC assumes that the competent authorities of the EU countries will conduct investigations, and if the use of forced labor is proved as a result, the authorities of the country will immediately prohibit the placement of relevant products on the EU market and their export from the union. In addition, they will have to demand the withdrawal of products already on the EU market, and then dispose of them or donate them.
The proposal of the European Commission must be discussed and approved by the EU Council and the European Parliament with the possibility of amendments, only after that it can enter into force.
September 10, 01:23

The EC spoke about the results of negotiations on the gas price limit

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Kyiv wants to cover the budget deficit in 2023 with foreign aid

23 mins ago

Aliyev and Pashinyan did not notify about the cancellation of visits to the SCO summit

39 mins ago

Chinese President Arrives in Kazakhstan on State Visit | News

41 mins ago

Shmyhal claims that Ukraine will be provided with energy resources in winter

55 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.