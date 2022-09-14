EC wants to ban goods made with forced labor

BRUSSELS, September 14 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission (EC) has proposed a bill to ban goods created using forced labor in the European Union, the EC said in a statement.

“Today, the Commission proposed to ban goods made using forced labor on the EU market,” it says.

The bill applies to all goods, including those produced in the European Union for both domestic consumption and export, as well as imported goods.

The EC in a release notes that about 27.6 million people are engaged in forced labor “in many sectors and on all continents.”

The draft regulation of the EC assumes that the competent authorities of the EU countries will conduct investigations, and if the use of forced labor is proved as a result, the authorities of the country will immediately prohibit the placement of relevant products on the EU market and their export from the union. In addition, they will have to demand the withdrawal of products already on the EU market, and then dispose of them or donate them.

The proposal of the European Commission must be discussed and approved by the EU Council and the European Parliament with the possibility of amendments, only after that it can enter into force.