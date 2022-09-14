Kyiv wants to cover the budget deficit in 2023 with foreign aid

MOSCOW, September 14 – RIA Novosti. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal said that Kyiv plans to cover the budget deficit next year with financial assistance from its partners – the IMF, the US and the EU.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the budget for 2023 with a deficit of 20% of GDP. Shmygal noted that the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2023 provides for revenues at the level of 1.28 trillion hryvnias (about $34.6 billion), expenses – 2.57 trillion hryvnias (about $69.9 billion), the monthly budget deficit is estimated at 3 billion dollars, which Ukraine intends to cover with external borrowings.

“To cover the state budget deficit next year, it is planned to attract international financial assistance and issue military bonds. During a press conference, he stressed that Ukraine is actively cooperating with three financial partners: the IMF, the European Union and the United States,” Shmyhal wrote in his Telegram- channel.

According to him, the IMF promised to allocate 1.4 billion dollars, the EU will provide eight billion euros of macro-financial assistance by the end of the year by the end of the year. Another 11.7 billion can be allocated by the United States.

“Such support will allow us to finish this year stably. And we are working to ensure that active financial cooperation with partners continues next year,” Shmyhal said.