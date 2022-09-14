Aliyev and Pashinyan did not notify about the cancellation of visits to the SCO summit

SAMARKAND, September 14 – RIA Novosti. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not notify the organizers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit about the cancellation of their visits to the SCO summit in Samarkand, SCO national coordinator from Uzbekistan Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov told RIA Novosti.

The SCO summit will be held in Samarkand on September 15-16.

“It is planned that all 15 leaders of states, who previously announced their participation in the summit, will come to Samarkand. We do not know that anyone has canceled such a decision at the moment,” Nurimbetov said, answering a question about the possible cancellation of visits to Samarkand by Aliyev and Pashinyan because of the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

On Tuesday night, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting the aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh.

Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed to a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Grigory Karasin, told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the senator, there is a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the CSTO.

As CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said earlier, on September 13, an emergency meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council was held, which expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and considered proposals for using the CSTO mechanisms for settlement. On Tuesday, the CSTO Collective Security Council reached an agreement to send a mission of the organization to Armenia, headed by the organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas.