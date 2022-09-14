Chinese President Arrives in Kazakhstan on State Visit | News

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on Wednesday in Nur Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, on a state visit, which coincides with the celebration of three decades of bilateral diplomatic relations between the two nations.

His Kazakh counterpart, Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, received him at the air terminal, where the country’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, the Chinese ambassador to Kazakhstan, Zhang Xiao, and other senior officials were also present.

According to the local newspaper Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, the Chinese president celebrated bilateral relations, stressing that both nations are “united by mountains and rivers and common interests.”

“China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors, good friends and good partners,” said Xi Jinping, who also highlighted the historic East-West interactions following the ancient Silk Road and alluded to well-known Kassakh personalities such as the philosopher Al-Farabi and the poet Abai Kunanbayev.

Xi said as long as his country and Kazakhstan uphold “the principle of good-neighborly friendship and deepen comprehensive cooperation for mutual benefit, we will surely usher in thirty more splendid years of China-Kazakhstan relations.”

Official sources indicate that after the bilateral meetings, both parties will sign some memorandums of understanding in order to strengthen trade, which between January and July 2022 obtained profits of around 13.5 billion dollars, which means 38.3 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

Also, exports of Kazakh products to China increased by 52 percent, reaching 8,000 million dollars.

On the other hand, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that will take place on September 15 and 16 in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, where He will also make a state visit, at the invitation of the president of that country.

Xi’s presence in that region of Central Asia is a matter of international observation, since it is his first trip since the start of mobility restrictions since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and he could meet in the context of the summit with representatives from various countries, including his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.





