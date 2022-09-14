Shmyhal claims that Ukraine will be provided with energy resources in winter

“In the autumn-winter period, Ukraine will be provided with the necessary amount of energy resources. The government is preparing for various scenarios for the passage of the heating season. Today, more than 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas have been pumped into gas storage facilities in Ukraine, we have 2.2 million tons of coal in warehouses,” he wrote. Shmyhal in his Telegram channel.

According to him, almost 1.5 thousand mobile generators, dozens of backup boilers, and about 100 power plants have also been purchased.

Earlier, the head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Yuriy Vitrenko, advised Ukrainians to stock up on blankets and warm clothes on the eve of winter, since, according to him, during the heating season, the temperature in the rooms will be 17-18 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below the norm, and he the heating season will be shorter than usual.