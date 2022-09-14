American journalist exposed a big lie of the White House

MOSCOW, September 14 – RIA Novosti. The American authorities hide the real state of affairs in the economy, but recently published data revealed the gravity of the situation, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said.

“We are constantly being lied to about the state of the American economy,” the journalist began.

He recalled that until recently, the authorities did not publish exact figures, but prices have risen for everything.

“It’s not just about champagne, bracelets for lovers and windsurfing equipment. It’s about the most necessary things for life: food, energy, cars,” Carlson explained.

Inflation in August was 8.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,200 points, a record since June 2020, according to government data.

“Terrible news. And these are just flowers,” the presenter commented on the figures.

Carlson recalled how President Biden said in December last year that inflation had peaked, and pointed out that now the leader claims that everything is going according to plan.

Western countries, including the United States, are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Due to the rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in the West has largely lost its competitive advantages, which has also affected other sectors of the economy.