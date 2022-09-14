Commemorate 40th anniversary of Israeli massacres in Lebanon | News

Palestinian associations prepare the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the massacres in the refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila, Lebanon, committed by Christian extremists with the collaboration of the Israeli army.

According to the coordinator of the Civil Campaign in support of Palestine, in Lebanon, Maan Bachour, he demanded compensation from the families of the victims and recalled the responsibility of the State of Israel in the 1982 massacres.

According to members of the solidarity campaign, the attacks on civilians in September 1982 “do not expire with the passage of time and constitute a bloody stain on the history of humanity.”

Lebanon was mired in a civil war. Between 16 and 18 September 1982, members of Christian militias allied with Israel killed between 800 and 2,000 Palestinians in the Sabra and Shatila camps, the final number of victims unknown.

The Israeli army, which invaded Lebanon in June of the same year, imposed a cordon around the camps as Christian militants carried out their massacre of civilians.

Years after the massacre, an official Israeli commission of inquiry blamed several Tel Aviv officials, including then Defense Minister Ariel Sharon and later Prime Minister, for the 1982 events.

A group of survivors sued Sharon in Belgium, but the Belgian court refused to hear the case in September 2003, for which impunity continues to this day.

