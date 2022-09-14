The Rada offered Zelensky to dismiss the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 14 – RIA Novosti. Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, ex-Minister for Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine Oleksiy Kucherenko appealed to Volodymyr Zelensky with a request to dismiss the head of the board of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Yuriy Vitrenko.

“I believe that Mr. Vitrenko’s continued tenure as chairman of the board of the company, who violates the law, blocks the implementation of decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine – ed.) and the government, systematically manipulates data, and whose activities led to the crisis state of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine “and the operator of the gas transmission system of Ukraine, threatens the energy security of our country,” Kucherenko’s deputy address to Volodymyr Zelensky, published on the Telegram channel, says.

The text of the appeal states that, according to the deputy, on the eve of “such a difficult heating season,” the country’s leadership cannot trust Vitrenko and entrust him with a strategically important enterprise. He also called for an audit at all enterprises of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

“In fact, the head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy was accused of raider seizure of the company and using it at his own discretion,” the deputy said and called for initiating the adoption of “urgent measures for immediate dismissal.”

Vitrenko said on August 31 that he was ready to resign if it would help persuade investors to freeze payments on the company’s debt. In July, the National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine approached the holders of its Eurobonds with a proposal to defer interest payments for two years, but did not receive a deferment. , and thus the authorities deliberately defaulted on these bonds.