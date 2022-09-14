Media: Europeans buy Chinese heaters because of electricity prices

BEIJING, September 14 – RIA Novosti. Rising energy prices in Europe have sparked a boom in cheap Chinese goods such as electric blankets and electric heaters, according to Chinese financial publication Caixin.

Sanctions imposed by some European countries on gas supplies from Russia have led to the fact that electricity prices on the European continent have skyrocketed, and supply problems have appeared, the newspaper writes.

Exports of electric blankets from China to European countries increased by 97% from January to July, and electric heaters by 23%, according to the China Household Electrical Appliance Manufacturers Association.

China’s Chengdu Rainbow Appliance (Group) Shares Co. Ltd. The company said it has received a large number of orders for electric blankets, “as the energy crisis in Europe makes these energy-saving products more attractive,” Caixin said.

Referring to data from analysts at Guosen Securities Co. Ltd., the publication reports that European consumers have been the main driver of a significant increase in sales of Chinese-made air source heat pumps, as they are a more efficient source of heat than gas heaters.

However, the publication notes that sales growth is observed only among certain categories of goods, in general, exports of electrical appliances from China to Europe in the first seven months of 2022 decreased by 9.3% year on year. As the reason for the decline, the publication names interruptions in supplies due to the situation in Ukraine and inflation.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.