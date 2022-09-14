Azerbaijan offers Armenia a humanitarian ceasefire

BAKU, September 14 – RIA Novosti. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Baku unilaterally offered the Armenian side a humanitarian ceasefire, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

“Baku unilaterally offered the Armenian side a humanitarian ceasefire, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting with Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkiy. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, the aggravation of the situation and destabilization are not in the interests of our country. Special Representative Mikhail Shvydkoi, in turn, expressed hope for an end to the clashes,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Bayramov and Shvydkoy discussed the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Baku on Wednesday, the ministry said.

On Tuesday night, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting the aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh.

Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed to a ceasefire. As the head of the International Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the senator, there is a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the CSTO.

As CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said earlier, on September 13, an emergency meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council was held, which expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and considered proposals for using the CSTO mechanisms for settlement.