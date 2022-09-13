Private Sector Nurses Strike in Minnesota, USA | News

Nurses from the private health sector in the state of Minnesota in the United States (USA) began a strike on Monday that will last three days, where they demand that other people join the working day and increase salary income.

At least 15,000 nurses, the largest number gathered from the private sector of said portfolio in US history, are demanding salary increases of 30 percent in the next three years, in a context of high inflation rates.

“Nurses out, the problem in”, “Patients before profits” and “protect us, respect us, pay us”, were some of the slogans enunciated by the Minnesota Nurses Association.

These professionals have criticized the high rates and degraded care, the lack of other specialists, factors that have caused exhaustion in the group of nurses who lead private hospitals in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, adverse health events increased by 33 percent between 2020 and 2021 (Covid-19 pandemic years), meanwhile a recent survey by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute showed that just over half of nurses are considering leaving the profession in 2023.

For her part, US Congresswoman Cori Bush stressed that “as a nurse, I know the burden of working understaffed and underpaid, conditions that have worsened for nurses during the pandemic. We must protect those who protect us. I am proud to stand in solidarity with Minnesota nurses fighting for a fair contract.”

“Right now, nurses are overworked, hospitals are understaffed, and patients are being overcharged,” the Minnesota Nurses Association said.

According to local media, this year there are 37,000 fewer health workers than in February 2020, although this figure does not specify whether they belong to the private or public sector.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



