UN questions US sanctions policy against Iran | News

The special rapporteur of the United Nations Organization (UN), Alena Douhan, questioned on Monday the policy of sanctions of the United States (USA) against Iran, where she urged an end to these coercive and unilateral measures.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran describes as wrong European position before talks in Vienna

“Sanctions kill,” said Douhan, while detailing the negative impact caused by these measures that affect the Iranian people.

At the end of her 11-day stay in Tehran (capital), the rapporteur offered a report calling the White House sanctions against Iran unjustified, affecting strategic areas of the country.

“Sanctions kill”; Interview with Madam Alena Douhan, UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights. pic.twitter.com/muZmDQeZcQ

— Iran Foreign Ministry ���� (@IRIMFA_EN)

September 12, 2022

“Since 1979, the US has imposed economic, trade and financial sanctions, with a comprehensive trade ban since 1995 and significant steps to isolate Iran from the international trade and financial system, also imposing secondary sanctions on non-US financial entities and institutions. ”, highlights the text.

Similarly, the rapporteur’s document explains how, since the mid-2000s, a series of executive orders and laws have created a complicated network of prohibitions and restrictions, which worsened as of 2010 when they were extended to strategic sectors such as energy. and other economic items.

The official added that in addition to the United States, allied countries such as Australia, Canada and the European Union (EU) have joined the measures against Iran after 2010.

The sanctions have caused major disruptions and delays in the supply of basic products, have hindered Iranian participation in international cooperation, access to financing and participation of Iranians in programs at international levels.

Regarding the situation in the health sector, the sanctions touch about 95 percent of the production of medicines and cause “Iranian pharmaceutical companies have difficulties in acquiring raw materials and ingredients of the necessary quality.”

In conclusion, the UN official called for the unilateral measures imposed against Iran without authorization from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to be lifted.

Likewise, Douhan demanded that the UN develop a conceptual framework for compensation, remedy and reparation mechanisms for victims of human rights violations due to measures.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source