Armenia and Azerbaijan report clashes in border area | News

The governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan reported intense border fighting on Tuesday that claimed the lives of Azerbaijani soldiers, in the latest clash between the two countries for control of the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after fighting

“At 00:05 on Tuesday, Azerbaijan launched an intense shelling with artillery and large-caliber weapons against Armenian military posts,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

For its part, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry declared that the Armenian Armed Forces launched an attack against the border towns of Dashkasan, Kalbayar and Lachin.

The Azerbaijani military body indicated that the Armenian military mined areas between the positions of the Azerbaijani Army and the supply routes.

“As a result of the urgent measures taken by our units to immediately prevent these events, fighting broke out,” the Azerbaijani body reported.

On September 13, at 00:05, units of the #Azerbaijani Armed Forces began to fire intensively at the #Armenia‘n positions from artillery and large-caliber firearms in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also use #UAVs.

— MoD of Armenia ���� (@ArmeniaMODTeam)

September 12, 2022

The Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan attacked Armenian positions using artillery and large-caliber weapons in the direction of the towns of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk.

The Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinián, contacted the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in which he provided details about the actions of the Armed Forces. of Azerbaijan against Armenia, which he described as “unacceptable” and stressed the importance of an “appropriate reaction” from the international community.

Преьер-министр никол пашинян провел тефонный разовор с с п с с с с с с с с с с. pic.twitter.com/XOVz4CGASJ

— Government of Armenia (@armgov)

September 12, 2022

Given the report of clashes in the border area between the two countries, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, called for an end to the cessation of hostilities and assured that his country is concerned about the situation.

The United States is deeply concerned about reports of active hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We urge an end to military hostilities immediately. There is no military solution to the conflict.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken)

September 13, 2022

There have been frequent reports of gunfights along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the war between the two over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region ended in 2020.

Neighboring countries have fought two wars, one in the 1990s and the other in 2020, over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azerbaijani enclave with an Armenian population.

The signing in November 2020 of the agreement between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia achieved the cessation of clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source