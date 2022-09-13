India to host G20 summit in September 2023 | News

India will host the G20 heads of state summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023.

CMIO.org in sequence:

India supports the incorporation of Argentina to the Brics group

The Indian Foreign Ministry announced that they expect to hold more than 200 G20 meetings across the country, starting in December 2022.

“India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year, from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023,” said the Indian Foreign Ministry.

India will host G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State / Government is scheduled to be held on 09 and 10 September 2023 in New Delhi.#G20 #G20India

— G20 India (@G20_India)

September 13, 2022

India noted that its priorities at the head of the G20 will revolve around inclusive, equitable and sustainable economic growth; female empowerment or digital public infrastructure and technological development.

Indonesia and Brazil will accompany the Asian country in the “troika” of the G20, which includes the country that holds the presidency, the predecessor and the one that will preside over it the following year.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source