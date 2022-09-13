William Ruto is sworn in as the new President of Kenya | News

Kenyan William Ruto will take the oath of office on Tuesday as the new president of Kenya after his victory was confirmed in the elections held on August 9.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Supreme Court confirms victory of new Kenyan president

William Ruto narrowly defeated his competitor Raila Odinga, who had the support of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Twenty heads of state and thousands of spectators will attend the ceremony organized at the Nairobi stadium for the transfer of power in the East African country.

By law, Ruto must be sworn in at 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, just five weeks after the elections in which he won by just 200,000 votes.

The electoral process in the African country was monitored by the international community, which trusts Kenya as a democratic partner in the region.

Assuming the Kenyan presidency, William Ruto will be tasked with leading the country through a cost-of-living crisis and unrelenting drought.

On Monday, Uhuru Kenyatta shook hands with Ruto in a meeting at the presidential residence.

Ruto struck a conciliatory tone, extending a brotherly hand to his rivals and his followers. “We are not enemies, we are Kenyans,” Ruto said after the Supreme Court’s decision to confirm his electoral victory.

William Ruto will become the fifth president of Kenya after independence in 1963.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source