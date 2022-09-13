SCO summit participants to discuss security issues

MOSCOW, September 13 – RIA Novosti. Participants of the SCO summit in Samarkand will discuss security issues, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, said Yury Ushakov, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation for International Affairs.

The SCO summit will be held in Samarkand on September 15-16.

“The agenda will traditionally touch upon issues related to further strengthening the potential of the SCO in the field of security and stability. Issues of strengthening economic ties between the activities of the SCO, issues of developing transport connectivity, strengthening the cultural and humanitarian dimension of the SCO will be considered,” Ushakov told reporters.

“Among the regional topics, the state of affairs in Afghanistan will occupy a special place in the discussion at the summit. This happens every time, and the SCO consistently advocates the establishment of this country as a peaceful, stable, prosperous, free from terrorism and drugs,” Ushakov stressed.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan participate in it. Observer countries – Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, partner countries – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka. At the SCO summit in Dushanbe in September 2021, the procedure for admitting Iran to the organization and granting the status of a dialogue partner to Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia was launched. This year, Belarus officially applied to join the SCO as a full member.