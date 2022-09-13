World

Iran will be able to participate in the SCO summit as a member of the organization in 2023

MOSCOW, September 13 – RIA Novosti. Iran will participate as a full member of the organization at the SCO summit in India in 2023, Yury Ushakov, assistant to the President of Russia for international affairs, said.
“Memorandums will be signed on Iran’s obligations in order to obtain membership in the association. This means that, having fulfilled these obligations, Iran will participate as a full member at the next summit, which will be held in India in 2023, that is, it will no longer be ” eight” and “nine” members,” Ushakov told reporters.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan participate in it. Observer countries – Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, partner countries – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka. At the SCO summit in Dushanbe in September 2021, the procedure for admitting Iran to the organization and granting the status of a dialogue partner to Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia was launched. This year, Belarus officially applied to join the SCO as a full member.
Volodin told which political unions are the future

