MOSCOW, September 13 – RIA Novosti. Western sanctions shatter Russia’s illusions about the US and Europe and push it closer to Asia, allowing the former to innovate rather than kill it, writes Global Times columnist Wang Wen.

The author told about a trip to St. Petersburg, where he decided to walk around the largest shopping center to find out how many European and American brands left the Russian market. It turned out that most of them remained, and there were more than enough buyers.

Wen noted that the sanctions had practically no effect on the Russians: it became more difficult to fly to Europe and buy some goods, but Western manufacturers were replaced by Asian ones, primarily Chinese ones.

Nevertheless, the observer called the Eastern Economic Forum, which was attended by guests from 68 countries, including Japan and Norway, a real sign of Russia’s prosperity.

“US dominance in world politics is waning, and no country can isolate Russia,” he recalled the content of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s speech to the event participants.

Wen is confident that the outlines of a world without the United States are emerging in the Far East: China, Japan, Korea and the ASEAN countries are successfully cooperating and developing, surpassing Europe and North America combined in terms of exports.

“In the next two decades, we will see an unprecedented flow of wealth from both sides of the Atlantic to the Far East,” the author sneered.

He emphasized that now Japan, China, Korea and Singapore are becoming leaders in the field of high technology and attracting more and more talent from other regions. The observer called Russia the clearest example of a country accelerating its rapprochement with the countries of East Asia.

“Western sanctions will not kill Russia, but will create a new one that will give up illusions about the West and penetrate even deeper into the East, acquire a new self and reap all the benefits of joint growth,” Wen summed up.

Western countries imposed new sanctions against Moscow after the start of a special operation by the Russian army to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. So, Russian reserves were frozen in the amount of about 300 billion dollars. Calls to abandon Russian energy sources have also become louder. However, the disruption of supply chains has led to economic problems in Europe and the US, primarily to higher food and fuel prices.

The Kremlin called the sanctions an economic war like no other. The authorities stressed their readiness for such a development of events and assured that they would continue to fulfill social obligations. The Central Bank is taking measures to stabilize the situation on the foreign exchange market. The authorities also transferred payments for gas to unfriendly countries into rubles. In addition, the government has prepared a plan to counter the restrictions, which includes about a hundred initiatives. The amount of its funding will be about a trillion rubles.

