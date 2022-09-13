Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan not to escalate tensions | News

The Russian government is mediating in favor of a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan while urging the parties not to increase tensions due to the deterioration of the border situation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sought to end fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan after border clashes killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers.

Russia, the United States and France have called for restraint after the deadliest fighting since Armenia and Azerbaijan waged a six-week war over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020.

The situation at various points on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, where new clashes broke out last night, remains “very tense,” the Armenian Defense Ministry reported Tuesday.

“As of 2:00 p.m. (10:00 GMT) the situation in some points of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to be very tense,” says the military statement.

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it is working with the parties in conflict on a ceasefire that would be in force as of this Tuesday, September 13.

In this regard, the ministry urged “the parties to avoid further escalation of the situation, exercise restraint and strictly observe the ceasefire in accordance with the trilateral declarations of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Similarly, the issued document shows the “extreme concern about the sharp worsening of the situation in certain areas of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the night of September 13 this year.”

Accordingly, the clashes between the troops of both countries resumed in the early hours of this day, where almost 50 casualties were reported by the Armenian army.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed to be in contact with the parties, meanwhile, it received “an appeal from the Armenian leaders with a request for assistance to resolve the situation in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and through the Security Treaty Organization Collective (OTSC)”.

At the same time, the Moscow diplomacy confirmed that it starts from “the premise that all disputed issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be resolved exclusively by political and diplomatic means.”

Finally, he stressed that with regard to border issues, Russia’s advice will be counted on “in the framework of the work of the bilateral Commission on the delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



