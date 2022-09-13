CSTO to hold a meeting of the Security Council at the request of Armenia

MOSCOW, September 13 – RIA Novosti. Due to the aggravation of the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held today, Yuri Ushakov, Assistant to the President of Russia for International Affairs, said.

He specified that the request came from Yerevan.

On Tuesday night, hostilities broke out on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the parties accused each other of provocations. Yerevan in the morning turned to Russia, the CSTO and the UN Security Council.

Armenia reported that the Azerbaijani military opened artillery fire on the territory of the country. According to Yerevan, Baku used drones and also took “actions to advance positions” in some areas. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran), which are not related to Nagorno-Karabakh, were hit.

14:16 EU to send special representative to Armenia and Azerbaijan

In response, Baku stated that Yerevan fired at the positions of Azerbaijani troops on the border, which caused clashes. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic accused Armenia of trying to disrupt the peace process. According to Baku, Yerevan slowed down the process of normalizing relations and “demonstrated a destructive position” in international negotiations.

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, 49 people died during the escalation, adding that these are not final figures. Azerbaijan also announced losses among its military, but did not name their number.

By morning, the parties were able to agree on a ceasefire mediated by Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow is in close contact with Baku and Yerevan. On Smolenskaya Square, they called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve all contentious issues through diplomacy.