BRUSSELS, September 13 – RIA Novosti. It is necessary to negotiate with Russia on a number of issues, including the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, said EU diplomat Josep Borrell.

“Is it necessary to speak with the Russian leadership? We are diplomats and we are ready to talk with everyone who is ready to contact us … French President Macron has been talking with Putin in recent days, discussing the security situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. We need to talk about this. We must continue, for this we have all the necessary diplomatic channels,” Borrell said, answering questions from deputies at the plenary session in Strasbourg.

According to him, there are issues that “cannot be resolved without the Russians.” Borrell pointed to negotiations under the auspices of the UN, which made it possible to unblock the supply of agricultural products to world markets.

At the same time, answering a question about anti-Russian sanctions and their effectiveness, Borrell compared them to a diet. “We insist that these sanctions work. We cannot cancel them until they bring results. This is like a diet, the result is not achieved the next day. Measures must be taken, and gradually there will be an effect. But if everything is abruptly abandoned, then kilograms can return,” he said.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.