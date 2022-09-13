Former Reagan adviser to sell her archive on condition that it is kept in Russia

WASHINGTON, September 13 – RIA Novosti. Former adviser to US President Ronald Reagan Suzanne Massi is putting up for auction her archive on the condition that it be stored in the Presidential Library of St. Petersburg, her representative in Russia, Balthazar Schaldenbrand, told RIA Novosti.

The collection includes 14 personal letters from Reagan, Massey’s correspondence with former US President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Al Gore, and other prominent figures in politics and art, including writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn and choreographer George Balanchine.

“I have always believed that America needs Russia and Russia needs America and that we could do a lot if we could find a way to get along together… To continue to build the understanding to which I have devoted my life, this unique and historically important the archival collection should be available to researchers in Russia, the United States and around the world ,” Massi Schaldenbrand was quoted as saying.

The archive includes Massey’s research and original manuscripts of her books on her work with Reagan and Russian history and culture.

Schaldenbrand said that the condition for the sale is the permanent placement of the collection in the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in St. Petersburg. The closed auction will take place at the International Diplomatic Club, where Schaldenbrand is the business manager.

Massey is an American historian, writer, public figure and statesman. In 1984-1988 she was an adviser to US President Ronald Reagan and played an important role in the normalization of Russian-American relations and the end of the Cold War. Massey participated in the preparation of meetings between Reagan and former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in Geneva and Reykjavik in 1985-1986. In January, it became known that she was granted Russian citizenship.