Armenia asked the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting

UN, September 13 – RIA Novosti. The UN Security Council received a letter from the permanent representative of Armenia with a request to convene an emergency meeting of the Security Council in connection with the “aggression of Azerbaijan”, a source in the Security Council told RIA Novosti.
“The Security Council received such a letter from the Armenian mission,” the source said. The letter, a copy of which is at the disposal of RIA Novosti, says that on behalf of the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Mher Margaryan asks “to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council … in connection with the large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Armenia unleashed on September 13, 2022, which poses an imminent threat to international peace and security.”
CSTO called the use of force on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan unacceptable

On Tuesday night, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting the aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.
By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the International Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the senator, there is a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the CSTO.
As CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov said earlier, on September 13, an emergency meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council was held, which expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and considered proposals for using the CSTO mechanisms for settlement.
