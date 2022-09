Armenia asked the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting

The UN Security Council received a letter from the permanent representative of Armenia with a request to convene an emergency meeting of the Security Council in connection with the “aggression of Azerbaijan”, a source in the Security Council told RIA Novosti.

“The Security Council received such a letter from the Armenian mission,” the source said. The letter, a copy of which is at the disposal of RIA Novosti, says that on behalf of the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Mher Margaryan asks “to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council … in connection with the large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Armenia unleashed on September 13, 2022, which poses an imminent threat to international peace and security.”

On Tuesday night, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting the aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.