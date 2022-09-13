Armenia asked the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting

On Tuesday night, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting the aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.