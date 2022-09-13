Armenia announced a decrease in the intensity of shooting at the border

YEREVAN, September 13 – RIA Novosti. The intensity of shooting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has significantly decreased, although it is too early to talk about the stabilization of the situation, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said on Tuesday.

“The situation in some sections of the border continues to be tense. Although it is too early to talk about stabilization, however, the intensity of shelling has significantly decreased since midnight,” the spokesman said.

According to him, the Azerbaijani side, using special forces, is trying to ensure advancement throughout the day, in particular, in the direction of the villages of Nerkin And, Verin Shorzha, Artanish and Sotk. “The data on the losses of the Armenian side are being specified,” Torosyan said.

Earlier, the Armenian authorities stated that the losses of the Armenian side, according to preliminary data, amounted to 49 people killed.

17:34 The Kremlin called on Yerevan and Baku to observe the ceasefire

On Tuesday night, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting the aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh.

Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the International Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the senator, there is a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the CSTO.

As CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov said earlier, on September 13, an emergency meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council was held, which expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and considered proposals for using the CSTO mechanisms for settlement.