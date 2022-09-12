Sweden goes to the polls to elect a new parliament | News

Sweden goes to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament in an election that is expected to be a close contest between ruling centre-left Social Democrats and a right-wing bloc that includes a far-right party with growing influence in the country.

Polling stations opened at 08:00 (06:00 GMT) and voters will be able to cast their ballots until 20:00 (18:00 GMT). Results are expected by midnight.

With 349 seats in parliament up for grabs, opinion polls indicate the Social Democrats have a slight lead and are likely to win between 49.7% and 51.6% of the vote.

Sweden, national parliament election today:

EuropeElects’ polling average shows that national-conservative SD (ECR) could be the second largest party for the first time ever.

Centre-right M (EPP) has held that position in twelve consecutive elections since 1979.#valet2022 pic.twitter.com/tBWgGMHEoP

Estimates for the opposing right-wing bloc vary between 47.6% and 49.4%.

The more than seven million Swedes called to vote will decide if they renew their vote of confidence in the ruling party or if they give way to a drastic and unprecedented change for the country.

Sweden’s last election in 2018 led to a four-month stalemate until the Social Democrats managed to form a minority government.

The Prime Minister is appointed by the President of the legislative body who will have to ratify him later, and for that position there are three candidates with the best options: the current Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, the leader of the conservative opposition, Ulf Kristersson, and the leader of far right Jimmie Åkesson.

Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, said she hoped voters were convinced hers is “a party for ordinary people, for workers, with good safety nets, good jobs and a good future.”

“It’s a very close race, so it’s up to the Swedish people to decide,” he told a rally in Rinkeby, a suburb of Stockholm, on the eve of the vote.

The Social Democrats have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s, but they face an unprecedented challenge with the growing popularity of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that could become the second largest in the country after this election.

Ulf Kristersson, leader of the centre-right Moderate Party, is expected to team up with the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats to form a government, having deepened ties with the far-right anti-immigrant force since 2019.

It will also cooperate with two other smaller right-wing parties, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.

“Today you have the opportunity to put an end to eight lost years and give me the chance to set Sweden on a new course,” he said on social media.

Urging people to vote, Kristersson said he aspires to be the “prime minister of Sweden as a whole.”





