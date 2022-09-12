The last operating unit of the Zaporizhia plant is closed | News

The sixth power unit of the nuclear plant at Energodar in the Russian-controlled part of the Zaporizhia region was shut down on Sunday night, announced Renat Karchaa, adviser to the head of the Rosenergoatom company.

The plant’s units were shut down due to shelling by Ukrainian troops and damage to power lines, changing the operating modes of the reactors and turbines could lead to an accident, said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Ukrainian regional government. Zaporizhia.

“During the last few days, the only unit of the nuclear power plant – unit 6 – was working at its minimum capacity. It was closed at night. Now it does not generate electricity,” Rogov said.

Earlier it was reported that the fifth unit of the nuclear power plant had shut down, when Ukrainian bombardments brought down power lines supplying power generated by the plant to the system.

The Zaporizhia nuclear plant, controlled by the Russian army, has been under constant bombardment since August by the Ukrainian armed forces, despite the fact that Russia has repeatedly denounced this situation to the international community.

“The reactor was stopped, work is currently being carried out to cool it down,” said Renat Karchaa, adviser to the Russian Rosenergoatom consortium.

Karchaa warned that this step is not an absolute guarantee against a nuclear accident if artillery attacks continue, for which he blamed the Ukrainian army.

Two experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who were part of the agency’s special mission to inspect the nuclear power plant and remained there as observers continue to work at the plant, said the president of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



