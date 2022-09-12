At least 16 dead leaves earthquake in Papua New Guinea | News

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake has struck Papua New Guinea, damaging buildings and essential infrastructure, triggering landslides and killing at least 16 people, while scores of people are reported injured.

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead, according to the Red Cross, and the death toll is expected to rise as reports come in from towns affected by the landslides.

The quake struck at a depth of 90 kilometers (about 56 miles) near Kainantu, a city with a population of about 8,500 people, the US Geological Survey reported.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of tsunami waves. Hours earlier, he had said that dangerous tsunami waves were possible within a radius of 1,000 kilometers (about 621 miles) along the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.

Parliamentarian Kessy Sawang added that it is feared that there are more injuries and deaths in the towns of the Sierra de Finisterre and in some coastal areas.

The quake was felt strongly in the capital, Port Moresby, prompting some people to flee their homes.

Residents of Papua New Guinea (PNG) described on Twitter feeling tremors and sharing images and videos of items falling off supermarket shelves.

Residents of northern cities near the epicenter reported intense mid-morning tremors, cracks in roads and loose siding on buildings.

Earthquakes are common in PNG, which sits on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

