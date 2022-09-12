US remembers attack on the Twin Towers of 9/11 | News

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, paid tribute this Sunday to the victims left by the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, in an act held at the Pentagon.

Twenty-one years after the attack on the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, and a downed plane in Pittsburgh, Biden laid a wreath at the Pentagon in a commemoration held in constant rain.

The ceremony came just over a year after Biden ended the long war in Afghanistan that the United States and its allies launched in response to terror attacks that left more than 3,000 dead.

We honor the police officers and firefighters, the passengers on Flight 93, and the civilians and service members who all leaped into action.

And, we honor the young men and women who joined the thousands of American troops who served around the world to protect our nation. pic.twitter.com/KwnHOfTdeq

— President Biden (@POTUS)

September 11, 2022

In New York, a crowd gathered near the museum and memorial in Manhattan fell silent for two minutes, at 08:46 and 09:03 (12:46 and 13:03 GMT), the exact times that two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers. .

At the ceremony honoring the victims of an al-Qaeda cell attack, Biden shared a message sent on Sept. 11, 2001, by Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday, to the American people.

“Pain is the price to pay for love,” the sovereign wrote then.

“The course of American history changed that day,” the president continued.

But what did not change was “the character of this nation”, “the sacrifices, the love, the generosity” of which the United States is capable, he stressed.





