Russia and France discuss Zaporizhia nuclear plant | News

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday about the measure taken by Russian specialists to stop the march of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, in order to protect it from the permanent attacks of the Ukrainian army. against installation.

As reported by the Kremlin press service in a statement, the leaders spoke by telephone at the initiative of the French side, and exchanged details and opinions on “the situation in Ukraine and especially on issues related to the safety of the nuclear power plant.”

“The Russian side drew attention to the regular Ukrainian attacks on the facilities of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, including the radioactive waste repository, which could lead to catastrophic consequences,” the Kremlin said.

The situation around the Zaporizhzhia power plant remains of serious concern. In order to ensure the security and safety of the nuclear facilities, we stand with President Zelensky in calling for the Russian forces to withdraw from the area.

During the conversation, President Putin also denounced the constant attacks carried out by the Ukrainian security forces against civilian populations and infrastructure in the Donbas region, and urged France to “influence the kyiv authorities to immediately cease the bombing”, which they are made with weapons supplied by the West.

“The willingness of both parties to maintain a non-politicized interaction regarding the nuclear power plant with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was expressed,” specified the text of the Russian Presidency.

For its part, a press release from the Elysée Palace, seat of the French Government, assures that Macron urged Putin on the need to reinforce the security of the plant, and suggested that the Russian forces follow the instructions of the IAEA in this regard, before his presence in Zaporizhia to prevent leaks of nuclear and radioactive materials.

The French head of state announced that in the following days he will be in contact with the Ukrainian president, Vladimir Zelensky, with the director of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, and with Putin himself, with the purpose of reaching an agreement on the nuclear power plant Zaporizhia.

Global food security and grain exports

Both leaders also addressed issues related to food security, and agreed that grain exported from Black Sea ports should be sent to developing nations.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian president insisted that Europe not hinder the shipment of grains, agricultural products and fertilizers to the markets of countries in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, when it was recently learned that grain ships leaving Ukrainian ports, go to European countries.

In this sense, Macron highlighted the responsibility of the international community to prioritize the countries most in need to receive the products demanded.

On July 22, Russia and Türkiye, together with the United Nations (UN), signed an agreement to unblock the export of grains and fertilizers from Ukraine. A similar document was signed between the UN and representatives of the Ukrainian government.





