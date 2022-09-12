Ukrainian media reported on a fire at Kharkiv CHPP-5

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky announced a complete blackout in the Kharkiv region and the DPR, and a partial blackout in the Zaporozhye, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. The media also reported problems with electricity in the Poltava region. Later, the deputy head of Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced the restoration of power supply in the Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava regions of Ukraine.