Ukrainian media reported on a fire at Kharkiv CHPP-5
MOSCOW, September 11 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian media report a fire at Kharkiv CHPP-5, one of Ukraine’s largest combined heat and power plants.
The video of the fire was published by Strana.ua.
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky announced a complete blackout in the Kharkiv region and the DPR, and a partial blackout in the Zaporozhye, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. The media also reported problems with electricity in the Poltava region. Later, the deputy head of Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced the restoration of power supply in the Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava regions of Ukraine.
Yesterday, 22:32
Subway stopped in Kharkiv due to blackout
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked