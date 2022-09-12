The speaker of the Hungarian parliament named the loser in the Ukrainian conflict

BUDAPEST, September 12 – RIA Novosti. The European Union can already be called the loser in the Ukrainian conflict, since it is acting contrary to its own economic interests, Budapest could share the experience of recovering from defeats, said Laszlo Kever, speaker of the Hungarian parliament.

“Today, the European Union, unable to politically prevent the outbreak of war in Ukraine, unable to restore peace through diplomacy and – under external pressure – acting contrary to its most basic economic interests, is already now considered a loser, regardless of which side directly fighting on the fronts declares itself winner,” MTI quoted Kever as saying.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that 11,000 sanctions were imposed against Russia, but they were unsuccessful, and the resulting inflation and energy shortages could bring Europe to its knees. According to him, Europe needs to change its sanctions policy, because otherwise the situation will be difficult, the continent itself makes its own life more expensive and complicates the situation of its own industry. His political adviser Balazs Orban said that the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia did not live up to expectations, therefore, they are likely to be revised in the new political season. According to a poll by the public opinion research center Szazadveg, more than 70% of Hungarians believe that anti-Russian sanctions harm Europe, including Hungary.