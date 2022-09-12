EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement terminated

BRUSSELS, September 12 – RIA Novosti. From Monday, September 12, the European Union will completely suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, which has been in force since 2007.

In practice, the suspension of the agreement means that Russian citizens who are going to visit EU countries will be subject to the general rules for issuing visas for immigrants from third countries. In particular, the cost of a visa will increase from 35 to 80 euros, the applicant will need to provide an extended list of documents, the maximum time for processing a request will increase up to 45 days.

The issuance or refusal of a visa is the prerogative of each particular state, but the European Commission has prepared general recommendations for the consular offices of EU countries on visa policy for Russians after September 12.

The document says that consideration of applications from Russian citizens for visas to the EU for tourism purposes should be carried out in a non-priority mode. That is, potential tourists will be assigned dates for consideration of applications last. At the same time, priority will be given to family members of EU citizens, journalists, dissidents, representatives of civil society, students and researchers.

The European Commission also recommends that EU countries not issue multiple-entry visas with a long validity period to Russians. According to the EC, Russian citizens may no longer meet the conditions for entry into the EU in the long term. The EC indicated that in such cases preference should be given to single-entry visas and visas with a shorter validity period.

Previously, in most cases, Russian citizens were issued multiple entry visas to visit the Schengen area.

The European Commission also explained that the new procedure provides for the possibility of consultation of the EU state, to which they applied for permission to enter, with other European countries that may have objections to the entry of specific Russian citizens. In this case, it is possible to issue a visa to a Russian citizen to visit a specific EU country without access to the Schengen area.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson also urged EU countries to consider whether visas already issued to Russian citizens should remain valid under the new conditions. According to her, the Russians currently have less than a million valid visas in their hands.

Travel between Russia and the EU became much easier in 2007, when the visa facilitation agreement between Russia and the EU came into force. Under the agreement, visa fees were reduced, the rules for obtaining multiple visas were simplified, the list of required documents was reduced, and visas for diplomats were abolished.

At the end of February 2022, the EU actually partially suspended the visa facilitation agreement, canceling preferences for Russian diplomats and other officials, as well as representatives of Russian business. But then the EU emphasized that these restrictions in no way affect the interests of ordinary Russians. According to statistics from Brussels, over the years, European countries have issued the largest number of Schengen visas to Russian citizens.

These figures have declined during the coronavirus pandemic due to the actual closure of borders for tourists. So, in 2021, more than 536 thousand Russians applied for visas to the EU countries, 95.8% of requests were satisfied. In the pre-crisis year of 2019, more than 4 million applications for Schengen visas were submitted in Russia, more than 98% of requests received a positive response.

Following an informal meeting in Prague on August 31, the EU Foreign Ministers agreed on a complete suspension of the facilitated visa regime with Russia. According to the procedure, after the adoption of a political decision, the European Commission developed and submitted practical proposals, which were approved by the permanent representatives of the EU countries last Wednesday. On Friday, the decision was approved at the ministerial level and published in the official journal of the European Union.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that he would not recommend reciprocating EU restrictions on the issuance of Schengen visas for Russians.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously called the decision of European countries to suspend the visa facilitation agreement for Russians self-defeating. Moscow may respond asymmetrically to EU visa restrictions, practical measures will be taken, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.