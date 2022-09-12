Centre-left bloc wins legislative elections in Sweden | News

The Social Democratic Party of Sweden (PSS), from the center-left bloc and to which Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson belongs, won this Sunday over the right-wing opposition in the legislative elections that took place in that European country, according to polls to urn foot.

Both public and private media developed two surveys and agree on the results, with minimal percentage differences. The STV medium gives the PSS as the winner with 29.3 percent of the votes, while TV4 does the same but with 29.7 percent.

Both results give the ultra-right bloc Sweden Democrats (SD) as the second political force in the country for the first time in its history, ahead of the conservative Moderate Party, which according to STV obtained only 1.7 percent of the vote, while TV4 did so. places with 5.4 points.

Minutes before the closing of the polls, TV4 broadcast that the differences between the left and right blocs was 2.6 points (50.6 against 48 percent); while STV reduces the difference to six tenths (49.8 compared to 49.2 percent).

If the result is confirmed in the official count, the conservative Ulf Kristersson would be the big loser of the elections, since it would mean the loss of the leadership of the opposition, due to the low historical result obtained.

Surveys prior to the elections this day predicted a slight advantage for the center-left, although the figures indicated a minimal percentage difference with respect to the conservatives, and analysts indicated that something similar to the year 2018 could happen, when the country took 134 days to form government.

Thus, a pact was reached between social democrats, liberals, centrists and environmentalists to form a coalition that would keep the SD isolated, which in recent times has cracked as a political force.

The current electoral campaign has focused on issues such as the increase in crime, the migration crisis and energy issues.

