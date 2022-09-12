SKC allowed four vessels with food from Ukraine to leave

UN, September 12 – RIA Novosti. The joint coordination center in Istanbul allowed four food ships to leave Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of a food deal, SKC reported.

“The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) authorized the departure (September 12 – ed.) of four ships carrying a total of 64,657 tons of grain and other food products as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” the message says.

It notes that the cargo ship NORD STARK will carry 27,500 tons of wheat from Chornomorsk to Spain. The HADAR vessel will sail from Yuzhny port to Italy and deliver 23,500 tons of wheat and 3,500 tons of corn.

The ship SALLY M will sail from Chernomorsk to Lebanon with 6857 tons of corn on board.

According to SKC, as of September 11, the total tonnage of grain and other food products exported from three Ukrainian ports is 2,607,511 tons. In total, 260 flights are currently allowed (144 going towards Ukrainian ports and 116 going from Ukraine), the center noted.