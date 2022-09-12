SIMFEROPOL, September 12 – RIA Novosti. The IAEA maintains the presence of its representatives at the Zaporozhye NPP, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the authorities of the region announced the shutdown of the last operating 6th power unit of the nuclear power plant. The so-called “cold stop” mode is applied. The decision was made due to the fact that the Kyiv authorities intentionally fired on and disabled the power lines supplying the nuclear power plant, and also did not accept the energy generated at the nuclear power plant, artificially blocking the flow to the right bank of the Dnieper.