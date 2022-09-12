World

The authorities of Zaporozhye announced that the IAEA maintains its presence at the ZNPP

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
1 minute read

SIMFEROPOL, September 12 – RIA Novosti. The IAEA maintains the presence of its representatives at the Zaporozhye NPP, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, the authorities of the region announced the shutdown of the last operating 6th power unit of the nuclear power plant. The so-called “cold stop” mode is applied. The decision was made due to the fact that the Kyiv authorities intentionally fired on and disabled the power lines supplying the nuclear power plant, and also did not accept the energy generated at the nuclear power plant, artificially blocking the flow to the right bank of the Dnieper.
Yesterday, 13:22Special military operation in Ukraine

Since September 1, Ukrainian artillery has shelled ZNPP and Energodar 26 times

“Two representatives of the IAEA remain at the Zaporozhye NPP. We have not received any information about changes in their plans and schedule of stay at the nuclear power plant,” Rogov said.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

“Sinking” Britain predicted gloomy prospects because of the Truss

24 mins ago

In the United States called the F-22 Raptor a failure

41 mins ago

Study reveals that summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe | News

17 hours ago

Occurrence of magnitude 6.2 earthquakes reported in Indonesia | News

18 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.