In the United States called the F-22 Raptor a failure

MOSCOW, September 12 – RIA Novosti. The first American stealth fighter of the fifth generation F-22 Raptor looks like a failure, writes Military Watch.

In the air force, the aircraft was recognized as problematic.

In particular, one of the most serious shortcomings of the F-22 is associated with avionics: the fighter’s computer systems were actually outdated by the time it entered service. In particular, the Raptor still cannot communicate with other aircraft. In addition, the lack of infrared search and tracking systems also undermine the combat capability of the vehicle.

Military Watch also remembered the “Raptor cough”, which developed in pilots due to the design of the high-altitude compensating suit, which squeezed the chest.

It is also noted that the high maintenance requirements of the F-22 led to low availability rates.

March 15, 2021, 06:31 The expert explained the failure of the United States with the development of the F-35 with a Russian proverb

The F-22 Raptor is a fifth-generation multi-role fighter developed by Lockheed Martin, Boeing and General Dynamics to combat enemy aircraft, cover troops and rear facilities from air strikes, counter enemy air reconnaissance day and night, in simple and adverse weather conditions. The F-22 is the first fifth-generation fighter in service.