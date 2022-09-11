Study reveals that summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe | News

A report from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), of the European Union, revealed that this summer was the hottest in the history of that continent.

CMIO.org in sequence:

European Commission approves suspension of visa agreement with Russia

“An intense series of heat waves across Europe coupled with unusually dry conditions have led to a summer of extremes with record-setting temperatures, drought and fire activity in many parts of Europe, affecting society and nature in a variety of ways. commented a CS3 scientist, Freja Vamborg.

The expert pointed out that the previous record was only one year old, which should set off the climate alarm, in a context in which Europe has experienced severe droughts and forest fires, among other consequences of high temperatures.

Vamborg pointed out that the temperatures this summer, between the months of June and August, exceeded by 0.4 degrees Celsius what was indicated by the thermometers in the same period of the previous year.

Similarly, the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (Cepmpm) noted that last August was mostly drier throughout the region than usual.

However, in certain parts, such as Scandinavia and south central Europe, it was wetter and even the south was hit by severe weather, accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds.

According to the Copernicus climate monitoring system, the average temperature recorded during August this year was almost one degree higher (0.8 degrees Celsius) compared to 2018.

The institution also warned that, globally, the month of August of the current year has been the warmest month on record, since it was 0.3 degrees higher than the average registered for this same month between 1991 and 2020.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source