Occurrence of magnitude 6.2 earthquakes reported in Indonesia | News

The United States Geological Survey (USGS in English) reported that, in the early hours of this Saturday, local time, two earthquakes of magnitude 6.2 were recorded in Indonesia.

Said entity details that the epicenter of the earthquakes was located 261 kilometers southeast of the island of Biak, Papua province, and about 18 kilometers deep.

Likewise, the USGS maintains that both telluric movements were separated by a time interval of 35 minutes, to which two others between 5.5 and 6.1 were added, whose cause is attributed to a thrust in the Memberamo Anjak fault.

For its part, the Indonesian authorities so far have not reported deaths or severe material damage, but the Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BKMG) warned of moderate tremors and slight damage.

With a population of around 1.2 million inhabitants, West Papua is one of the least populated provinces of the Indonesian archipelago, which has a population of 270 million, and has high seismic activity.

It happens that this sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity with 127 active volcanoes, and in which some 7,000 earthquakes are compiled annually, most of them moderate.

In September 2021, for example, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 shook the island of Sulawesi and caused a tsunami that caused more than 2,000 deaths and 200,000 displaced people in the towns of Palu and Donggala.

