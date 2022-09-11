Charles III is officially proclaimed the new King of the United Kingdom | News

Carlos III was officially proclaimed this Saturday as the new king of the United Kingdom in succession to Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96.

“In assuming these responsibilities, I will strive to follow the inspiring example that has been given to me, by defending constitutional government and seeking peace,” said Carlos III in his first address to the nation after being proclaimed the new monarch by the Council of Ascension, meeting at St. James’s Palace in London.

Likewise, he promised to consolidate “the harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the kingdoms and territories of the Commonwealth throughout the world“.

Emphasizing that his services will last “a lifetime”, he stated that he will carry out these tasks with “loyalty, respect and love”.

The proclamation of the new king was signed by the members of the Council, made up, among others, of the eldest son William Prince of Wales, the queen consort Camila, as well as politicians and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

This formal activity precedes the coronation ceremony, which will take place in the coming months.

