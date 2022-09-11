Afghan girls sue the Taliban to open schools | News

Dozens of girls have demonstrated this Saturday in the Afghan province of Paktia to protest the closure of their schools, amid the Taliban’s refusal to reopen secondary schools for female students since they came to power.

Shouting “we want education, we need our schools to be open”, a group of students and teachers have taken to the streets to demand the reopening of female secondary schools upon learning that the open centers were closed again earlier in the week.

The protest occurs when several educational centers in the province reopened their doors, despite the fact that the authorities had not issued an official order in this regard.

Officially, the Taliban have banned secondary education for girls, but the order has been ignored in parts of Afghanistan, far from the central power bases of Kabul and Kandahar.

Since taking power in August last year, the Taliban have placed harsh restrictions on girls and women to fulfill their austere vision of Islam, effectively barring them from public life.

In March they ordered all girls’ secondary schools to close within hours of reopening them for the first time since they returned to power.

Meanwhile, residents of the southern province of Kandahar expressed concern over the closure of schools for girls above the sixth grade, saying that the closure of schools will have a negative impact on the country’s education sector.

They also called on the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools for female students in grades 7-12.

“They (girls) will think that they will no longer have access to school, this will affect their morale,” said Kandahar resident Shams Kamran.

“If we study until the sixth grade and no more, what is the purpose of us studying at school?” said Naznin, a Kandahar resident.

