Media: China sends a signal to the West about Russia

MOSCOW, September 10 – RIA Novosti. Talks between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will send a signal to the West about Beijing’s support for Moscow, writes the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“Observers attribute great symbolic significance to this meeting, <…> this can be regarded as a clear signal of Moscow’s support,” the article says.

The author of the article believes that the recent visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan worsened relations between Beijing and Washington, but favorably influenced the strengthening of the Russian-Chinese alliance “in the framework of the competitive struggle with the West.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Li Zhanshu said that the opposition to American hegemony is a significant aspect of the strategic interaction between China and Russia.

On Thursday, Yury Ushakov, assistant to the Russian leader for international affairs, said that the meeting of the leaders would be of a very important nature , and active preparations were already underway for it.

The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in Samarkand on September 15 and 16.