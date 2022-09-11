Several protest rallies were held in Greece before the Prime Minister’s speech

ATHENS, September 10 – RIA Novosti. Several protests are taking place in Thessaloniki ahead of the keynote speech by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Prime Minister’s speech was timed to coincide with the opening of the 86th Thessaloniki International Exhibition. Mitsotakis is expected to announce a package of measures to support the population in the face of a severe energy crisis.

In connection with the protests, security measures have been strengthened, 3,500 policemen ensure order in the city, according to thestival.gr website. All passages to the building of the exhibition center are blocked by the police.

Opponents of forced vaccination against coronavirus and doctors who were suspended from work due to refusal to vaccinate gathered near the White Tower on the embankment.

A rally of the communist trade union PAME (General Fighting Front) was held on the HANF square.

A separate rally was held by the Confederation of Trade Unions of Public Sector Workers ADEDY and the Private Sector GSEE.

The demonstrations were staged by left-wing and anarchist organizations, as well as supporters of the Greeks for the Motherland party of far-right politician Ilias Kasidiaris, a former member of the Golden Dawn party, which was recognized as a criminal organization.

There have been no reports of violations of the order so far.