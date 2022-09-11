Iranian Foreign Ministry: Eurotroika’s statement pushes to disrupt negotiations in Vienna

MOSCOW, September 10 – RIA Novosti. The ill-considered statement of the Eurotroika, which criticized Iran on the nuclear deal, threatens the negotiations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi said. His words are quoted by the IRNA agency.

As the diplomat noted, Germany, France and the UK decided to follow the path of Israel and took a step towards disrupting the negotiations. At the same time, they must take responsibility for the possible consequences of such a position.

Tehran is still ready to reach an agreement that can be reached quickly if there is the necessary will and the parties refuse foreign pressure, Kanani stressed.

Earlier, the Eurotroika said that Tehran’s position on the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program jeopardizes the prospects for restoring the deal. As stated in the joint statement, Iran continues to develop its nuclear program, going “far beyond what can be justified by civilian considerations.” The text also indicates that as the agreement approaches, Tehran has again raised specific issues related to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

On Friday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the negotiators to reinstate the deal were able to close some gaps, but Tehran’s latest written response to the West’s proposals set the dialogue on the issue back. According to the head of the State Department, the United States does not consider it possible now to restore the deal in a form that does not meet the basic requirements of Washington.

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran concluded a nuclear deal – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program. In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, waiving restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Negotiations were underway in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington’s sanctions against Tehran. In December 2021, the parties reached an agreement on two draft agreements, in which the European side included the positions of Iran. Tehran acknowledged the talks as a success, but US State Department spokesman Ned Price viewed the progress in Vienna as modest, urging Tehran to take the matter seriously. At the end of March, negotiations were suspended. The Iranian Foreign Ministry blamed the US administration for this. The next round of negotiations on the JCPOA took place in Doha on June 29-30.